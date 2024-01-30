Wine on Wayland: A year in review (and a look ahead)

Alexandros Frantzis
January 30, 2024
2023 was a great year for the Wayland driver for Wine. Our goal was to move forward from the experimental phase and make the driver a proper upstream component. A year later, after several merge requests, many people are now already able to use the latest Wine release to enjoy some of their favorite Windows applications in a completely X11-free environment!
Here is what we have in upstream so far:
Our work is not yet done, however. We will continue our upstreaming efforts in 2024, focusing on:
Some other features that would be great to have eventually:
In every past driver update I included a video showcasing the progress we have made. This year however there are already several videos made by people using the Wayland driver (which is very exciting to see), so I'll let those videos speak for themselves!
Enjoy!
