PanVK is officially Vulkan 1.1 conformant

PanVK has reached a new milestone, and is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.1 specification on the Arm Mali-G610 GPU!

A huge thanks to Arm for taking the time to submit the conformance results, and otherwise helping a lot in getting us across the finishing line. The submission was done from the Mesa 25.0.2 release, and covers both armhf as well as aarch64 architectures.

So what's next? We're currently working on landing Vulkan 1.2 support, and plan on moving on to Vulkan 1.3 (and eventually 1.4).

We're also working on enabling newer GPUs, so stay tuned!