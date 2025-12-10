Collabora Logo - Click/tap to navigate to the Collabora website homepage
We're hiring!
*

Monado 25.1.0: Enabling tomorrow’s OpenXR experiences

Frederic Plourde avatar

Frederic Plourde
December 10, 2025

Share this post:

Reading time:

Released as UnitedXR wraps up in Brussels, this latest update to the cross-platform Open-Source OpenXR runtime delivers major improvements across hand tracking, device support, and the core runtime infrastructure. Whether you are an XR platform maker, XR OEM, researcher, developer, or XR enthusiast, version 25.1.0 introduces new capabilities that make Monado even more reliable, more flexible, and better prepared for tomorrow’s XR experiences.

What’s New in Monado 25.1.0

Hand-tracking enhancements

This release introduces support for the XR_EXT_hand_tracking_data_source extension, enabling Monado to distinguish between unobstructed and conforming hand-tracking modes, an important step for better controller-aware tracking and more robust multi-source input. Alongside this work, several drivers were updated to leverage the new roles, and long-standing quirks in hand-pose selection and orientation were fixed.

Asynchronous OpenXR calls

Another major milestone is the introduction of Monado's xrt_future system and support for the XR_EXT_future extension. This new async plumbing code prepares Monado for the next generation of OpenXR features that rely on asynchronous operations.

More device support

Device support also expands significantly in this release with new drivers for the Blubur S1, Rift DK2, and SolarXR IPC, plus improvements for the Razer Hydra, Vive Pro 2, Xreal Air 2 Ultra, and Fujitsu headset. The compositor sees important enhancements as well, including per-scanline timewarp for rolling-scanout displays and more robust swapchain setup. On Android, users can now scan and store Cardboard calibration QR codes directly from the Monado main application page.

Overall, Monado 25.1.0 focuses on improving reliability, modernizing internal infrastructure, and broadening hardware compatibility. All these enhancements continue the project’s mission to make open XR technology more capable, flexible, and widely accessible.

For the full list of changes, check out the 25.1.0 release page.

A Big Thanks to Our Community

As always, Monado thrives thanks to its incredible community of contributors and reviewers. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make this release possible!

Commit authors/co-authors since the last release: 1inguini, Aleksander, Alex Niemi, Andrei Aristarkhov, Andrew Sumsion, AnnoyingRains, Beyley Cardellio, Carl Philipp Klemm, Charlton Rodda, Christoph Haag, Connor Smith, Coreforge, E1int, Fernando Velazquez Innella, Frederic Plourde, Gareth Morgan, Jacki, Jakob Bornecrantz, Joel Valenciano, John Cannon, Julian Petrov, Korcan Hussein, Krzysztof Lesiak, MagicCraftMaster, MatrixFurry, Michael Haselton, Nyabsi, Patrick Nicolas, Paul Gofman, Rafal Karp, Robbie Bridgewater, Rylie Pavlik, Sapphire, Shawn Wallace, Simon Zeni, TheJackiMonster, Torge Matthies, Trevor Kerby, Wanhang Lu, artdeell, averyv, babblebones, galister, hare_ware, knuxify, lightofmysoul, naparise, rcelyte, utzcoz, uvos, xantoz

Thanks also to those whose efforts in community spaces do not show up in the commit log: your contributions are an important part of the open ecosystem of XR. Thank you all for your hard word and continued support of the Monado project!

Related Posts

Related Posts

 

Comments (0)


Add a Comment






Allowed tags: <b><i><br>Add a new comment:


 

Search the newsroom

Latest News & Events

Monado 25.1.0: Enabling tomorrow’s OpenXR experiences

10/12/2025

Released as UnitedXR wraps up in Brussels, this latest update to the cross-platform Open-Source OpenXR runtime delivers major improvements…

Pushing the kernel forward at Linux Plumbers 2025

04/12/2025

Collabora is headed to Tokyo for the Linux Plumbers Conference! Join us for our talks exploring stability for Rockchip boards, the latest…

Kernel 6.18: Tyr advances Rust in Linux

03/12/2025

In the latest Linux kernel release, Collabora’s engineering team delivers multiple contributions including Tyr, a Rust driver for CSF-based…

About Collabora

Whether writing a line of code or shaping a longer-term strategic software development plan, we'll help you navigate the ever-evolving world of Open Source.

한국의 국기한국어 버전의 Collabora.com 보기

Bandeira de PortuguêsAcesse Collabora.com em Português

Learn more

Collabora on LinkedIn Collabora on YouTube Collabora on Mastodon Collabora on Bluesky Collabora on Facebook Collabora RSS Feed

+44 1223 362967

+1 514 667 2499

contact@collabora.com

Open Since 2005 logo

Our website only uses a strictly necessary session cookie provided by our CMS system. To find out more please follow this link.

Collabora Limited © 2005-2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Notice. Sitemap.