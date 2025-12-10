Monado 25.1.0: Enabling tomorrow’s OpenXR experiences

Released as UnitedXR wraps up in Brussels, this latest update to the cross-platform Open-Source OpenXR runtime delivers major improvements across hand tracking, device support, and the core runtime infrastructure. Whether you are an XR platform maker, XR OEM, researcher, developer, or XR enthusiast, version 25.1.0 introduces new capabilities that make Monado even more reliable, more flexible, and better prepared for tomorrow’s XR experiences.

What’s New in Monado 25.1.0

Hand-tracking enhancements

This release introduces support for the XR_EXT_hand_tracking_data_source extension, enabling Monado to distinguish between unobstructed and conforming hand-tracking modes, an important step for better controller-aware tracking and more robust multi-source input. Alongside this work, several drivers were updated to leverage the new roles, and long-standing quirks in hand-pose selection and orientation were fixed.

Asynchronous OpenXR calls

Another major milestone is the introduction of Monado's xrt_future system and support for the XR_EXT_future extension. This new async plumbing code prepares Monado for the next generation of OpenXR features that rely on asynchronous operations.

More device support

Device support also expands significantly in this release with new drivers for the Blubur S1, Rift DK2, and SolarXR IPC, plus improvements for the Razer Hydra, Vive Pro 2, Xreal Air 2 Ultra, and Fujitsu headset. The compositor sees important enhancements as well, including per-scanline timewarp for rolling-scanout displays and more robust swapchain setup. On Android, users can now scan and store Cardboard calibration QR codes directly from the Monado main application page.

Overall, Monado 25.1.0 focuses on improving reliability, modernizing internal infrastructure, and broadening hardware compatibility. All these enhancements continue the project’s mission to make open XR technology more capable, flexible, and widely accessible.

For the full list of changes, check out the 25.1.0 release page.

A Big Thanks to Our Community

As always, Monado thrives thanks to its incredible community of contributors and reviewers. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make this release possible!

Commit authors/co-authors since the last release: 1inguini, Aleksander, Alex Niemi, Andrei Aristarkhov, Andrew Sumsion, AnnoyingRains, Beyley Cardellio, Carl Philipp Klemm, Charlton Rodda, Christoph Haag, Connor Smith, Coreforge, E1int, Fernando Velazquez Innella, Frederic Plourde, Gareth Morgan, Jacki, Jakob Bornecrantz, Joel Valenciano, John Cannon, Julian Petrov, Korcan Hussein, Krzysztof Lesiak, MagicCraftMaster, MatrixFurry, Michael Haselton, Nyabsi, Patrick Nicolas, Paul Gofman, Rafal Karp, Robbie Bridgewater, Rylie Pavlik, Sapphire, Shawn Wallace, Simon Zeni, TheJackiMonster, Torge Matthies, Trevor Kerby, Wanhang Lu, artdeell, averyv, babblebones, galister, hare_ware, knuxify, lightofmysoul, naparise, rcelyte, utzcoz, uvos, xantoz

Thanks also to those whose efforts in community spaces do not show up in the commit log: your contributions are an important part of the open ecosystem of XR. Thank you all for your hard word and continued support of the Monado project!