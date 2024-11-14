Collabora Logo - Click/tap to navigate to the Collabora website homepage
Hello, MediaTek Genio!

Mark Filion avatar

Mark Filion
November 14, 2024

MediaTek is striving to bring upstream support for its IoT Edge AI Genio platforms, following the tremendous work already done to its MediaTek Kompanio Chromebooks platforms.

For over 4 years, Collabora has been contributing to the enablement of MediaTek-powered Chromebooks. With more than 3,000 code reviews and over 800 patches submitted upstream since, Collabora has steadily deepened its involvement with the MediaTek community.

Today, we are delighted to announce a growing collaboration with MediaTek which will enable Collabora to introduce, improve, and maintain MediaTek's IoT Edge AI Genio platforms upstream, with the goal of fully supporting the official Evaluation Kit (EVK) in Debian as well as other Linux distributions.

To support this work, MediaTek has already provided Collabora with a good number of Genio 350, Genio 510, Genio 700, and Genio 1200 EVKs. These are now being added up to our lab infrastructure with the aim of enabling continuous integration testing with KernelCI and MesaCI with public results availability.

MediaTek IoT Edge AI Genio EVKs at the Collabora office.

What's next?

As we continue integrating the EVKs to our in-house lab infrastructure, we have begun assembling information about MediaTek SoCs in an effort to summarize the similarities and current upstream support status for the various hardware blocks that are embedded in these chips, and in their companion Power Management ICs (PMICs). We are in the process of making that information publicly available on Collabora's GitLab and we will endeavor to keep it up to date.

We are also excited to announce a new blog post series which will dive into open source developments surrounding MediaTek chips including U-Boot bootloader support, Sound Open Firmware for DSPs, the mainline Linux kernel, and popular Linux distributions like Debian.

Stay tuned for the next MediaTek updates!

Additional resources

