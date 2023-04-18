Meson & VSCode: Develop your project in a modern IDE

Xavier Claessens
April 18, 2023
Reading time:
Want to develop your Meson project in a modern IDE? Make sure to install Meson VSCode extension which is now fully functional with the recent release of Meson 1.1.0!
VSCode, like its fully open-source sibling VSCodium, is a popular IDE (integrated development environment) from Microsoft that is highly configurable with extensions. Meson is the open source build system used by most GNOME and Freedesktop projects. Meson provides introspection data to integrate your project into your IDE, for tasks such as building and running your project. Meson also provides an official VSCode extension that uses that information to provide all functionalities presented here.
Examples below require a recent version of Meson and its VSCode extension:
The extension provides complete Meson language grammar support for
meson.build and
meson_options.txt files.
The first time a Meson project is opened, VSCode will ask if you wish to configure it. By default it will run
meson setup builddir, default options are configuration in the extension settings.
Once your project is configured, or if it was already configured manually in
builddir/, the extension will:
All tasks can be found in
Terminal → Run Task..., or with
Ctrl+Shift+P shortcut, search for
meson in the dropdown menu.
The default build task will (re)compile the whole project. It can be triggered with
Ctrl+Shift+B shortcut.
In addition, individual targets can be compiled by simply clicking them in the Meson sidebar. At the top you'll find the main project targets; subproject targets can be found below.
Each target also has an
open icon to open the
meson.build file where that target is defined and a submenu that lists all source files used to build that target. This allows browsing the project source tree by targets instead of relying on the filesystem hierarchy.
Likewise, the sidebar contains all unit tests that are sorted per subproject. Clicking one of them will run it.
To run all tests from all subprojects at once, search
Meson: Run tests in the
Terminal → Run Task... menu, or
Ctrl+Shift+P →
Meson: Run Unit Tests →
all.
If Microsoft's Intellisense extension is installed, it will be automatically configured to use the
compile_commands.json file generated by Meson in your build directory. This allows VSCode's C and C++ syntax analyzer to find and include the paths and CFLAGS needed.
Meson provides a developer environment to run executables from your project without installing it. It consists on a set of environment variables that needs to be set in order to properly run the project, such as
LD_LIBRARY_PATH,
GST_PLUGIN_PATH (GStreamer), etc.
The Meson VSCode extension exports that environment into a file that can be used by VSCode's launch.json file's
envFile attribute.
If your project provides a
.vscode/launch.json file,
F5 will run the program in the debugger, allowing you to inspect a variable's value and step line by line into your code directly in VSCode.
See GStreamer's launch.json file as example: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/gstreamer/gstreamer/-/blob/main/.vscode/launch.json.
18/04/2023
Want to develop your Meson project in a modern IDE? Make sure to install Meson VSCode extension which is now fully functional with the recent…
05/04/2023
Labeling errors are common in present open-source 3D perception datasets, which could have impactful consequences. To tackle this issue,…
10/03/2023
Since joining the graphics team at Collabora as a Software Engineering Intern last November, I have implemented several Vulkan API extensions…
03/03/2023
Rewriting bmaptool in Rust to remove Python dependencies, create statically linked binary, and allow the bmap sparse file format to be used…
17/02/2023
Just over a year has passed since the futex_waitv() syscall, part of the new futex2 systems calls, landed in Linux 5.16. But why are both…
02/02/2023
Over the course of the last decade, Rust has emerged as a new programming language for writing safe low-level code. This blog post is the…
Comments (3)
q4a:
Apr 18, 2023 at 06:02 PM
What about breakpoints?
https://github.com/microsoft/vscode-cpptools/issues/9503 - issue about breakpoints with strcmp didn't fixed since 24.06.2022
https://github.com/microsoft/vscode-cpptools/issues/5676 - issue about string breakpoints condition like text=="from" didn't fixed since 23.06.2020
https://github.com/microsoft/vscode-cpptools/issues/714 - issue about breakpoints with hit count didn't fixed since 11.05.2017.. 6 years have passed((
Reply to this comment
Reply to this comment
Xavier Claessens:
Apr 18, 2023 at 06:34 PM
Hi,
Debugging indeed has limitations, but those issues are not related to Meson integration. Unfortunately we are not affiliated with Microsoft so there is nothing we can do about them.
Reply to this comment
Reply to this comment
q4a:
Apr 18, 2023 at 06:51 PM
Topic says "Develop your project in a modern IDE".
Debugging is a significant part of the development, so it should not be ignored.
I'm using QtCreator for cmake and meson projects - it's open source and has better debugging support.
It's good when you have different options, but VS Code is less convenient for now.
Reply to this comment
Reply to this comment
Add a Comment