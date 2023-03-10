Implementing Vulkan extensions for NVK

Rebecca McKeever
March 10, 2023
Last November, I joined the graphics team at Collabora as a Software Engineering Intern. Prior to that, I was an Outreachy Intern working on the
memblock testing suite of the Linux kernel. I chose to work at Collabora because I wanted to continue working on open-source software. While there are many companies where this is possible, Collabora appealed to me because open-source software is the primary focus of the entire company. Since joining, I have been very impressed by the supportive and inclusive environment.
I have been working on NVK, an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA hardware that is part of Mesa, with my mentor Faith Ekstrand as well as Gustavo Noronha. During my first three months at Collabora, I implemented several Vulkan API extensions for NVK. I also contributed to the upstream Mesa project.
I verified that the extensions met the specifications in the Vulkan API using the Vulkan Conformance Test suite (CTS).
The
VK_KHR_device_group Vulkan extension provides functionality for interacting with multiple physical devices. I implemented three entrypoints for this extension:
vkCmdDispatchBase() and dummy versions of
vkCmdSetDeviceMask() and
vkGetDeviceGroupPeerMemoryFeatures().
One issue I ran into when implementing this extension was a failed assertion during the
dEQP-VK.compute.device_group.device_index test:
SPIR-V WARNING: In file ../src/compiler/spirv/spirv_to_nir.c:4628 Unsupported SPIR-V capability: SpvCapabilityDeviceGroup (4437) 28 bytes into the SPIR-V binary deqp-vk: ../src/compiler/nir/nir.c:2489: nir_intrinsic_from_system_value: Assertion `!"system value does not directly correspond to intrinsic"' failed.
Looking at
nir_intrinsic_from_system_value() in nir.c reveals that the function consists of a
switch statement that checks for system values from
enum gl_system_value. A comment in the declaration of
gl_system_value indicates that
SYSTEM_VALUE_DEVICE_INDEX is required for
VK_KHR_device_group. However,
nir_intrinsic_from_system_value() does not check for
SYSTEM_VALUE_DEVICE_INDEX.
The solution was to support
nir_intrinsic_load_workgroup_id_zero_base and set
lower_device_index_to_zero in
nir_shader_compiler_options to
true.
--- a/src/nouveau/codegen/nv50_ir_from_nir.cpp +++ b/src/nouveau/codegen/nv50_ir_from_nir.cpp @ -1727,6 +1727,7 @@ Converter::convert(nir_intrinsic_op intr) case nir_intrinsic_load_vertex_id: return SV_VERTEX_ID; case nir_intrinsic_load_workgroup_id: + case nir_intrinsic_load_workgroup_id_zero_base: return SV_CTAID; case nir_intrinsic_load_work_dim: return SV_WORK_DIM; @ -1986,6 +1987,7 @@ Converter::visit(nir_intrinsic_instr *insn) case nir_intrinsic_load_tess_level_outer: case nir_intrinsic_load_vertex_id: case nir_intrinsic_load_workgroup_id: + case nir_intrinsic_load_workgroup_id_zero_base: case nir_intrinsic_load_work_dim: { const DataType dType = getDType(insn); SVSemantic sv = convert(op);
--- a/src/nouveau/codegen/nv50_ir_from_nir.cpp +++ b/src/nouveau/codegen/nv50_ir_from_nir.cpp @ -3575,7 +3575,7 @@ nvir_nir_shader_compiler_options(int chipset, uint8_t shader_type, bool prefer_n op.optimize_sample_mask_in = false; op.lower_cs_local_index_to_id = true; op.lower_cs_local_id_to_index = false; - op.lower_device_index_to_zero = false; // TODO + op.lower_device_index_to_zero = true; op.lower_wpos_pntc = false; // TODO op.lower_hadd = true; // TODO op.lower_uadd_sat = true; // TODO
This is necessary for a no-op implementation of
VK_KHR_device_group, where only one device group is supported. Moreover, the way
lower_system_value_instr() in the NIR compiler is currently written only handles a device index of 0:
case SYSTEM_VALUE_DEVICE_INDEX: if (b->shader->options->lower_device_index_to_zero) return nir_imm_int(b, 0); break;
The code also needed to handle the intrinsic
nir_intrinsic_load_base_workgroup_id in
lower_intrin():
+ case nir_intrinsic_load_base_workgroup_id: + return lower_load_base_workgroup_id(b, intrin, ctx);
lower_load_base_workgroup_id() lowers the
load_base_workgroup_id intrinsic to a
load_ubo system value:
static bool lower_load_base_workgroup_id(nir_builder *b, nir_intrinsic_instr *load, const struct lower_descriptors_ctx *ctx) { const uint32_t root_table_offset = nvk_root_descriptor_offset(cs.base_group); b->cursor = nir_instr_remove(&load->instr); nir_ssa_def *val = nir_load_ubo(b, 3, 32, nir_imm_int(b, 0), nir_imm_int(b, root_table_offset), .align_mul = 4, .align_offset = 0, .range = root_table_offset + 3 * 4); assert(load->dest.is_ssa); nir_ssa_def_rewrite_uses(&load->dest.ssa, val); return true; }
Implementing this extension in NVK also lead to an upstream contribution to the main Mesa project.
According to the Vulkan spec,
vkCmdDispatch() is equivalent to calling
vkCmdDispatchBase() with
baseGroupX,
baseGroupY, and
baseGroupZ set to 0:
vkCmdDispatchBase(0, 0, 0, groupCountX, groupCountY, groupCountZ)
Since this will be the same regardless of the driver it is implemented in, it makes sense to implement it in common Vulkan code rather than independently in each driver. Additionally, several drivers were implementing no-op versions of
vkCmdSetDeviceMask() and
vkGetDeviceGroupPeerMemoryFeatures(), so those could also be implemented in common Vulkan code.
I added
vk_common_ versions of these functions to Mesa Vulkan runtime and then deleted independent implementations of these entrypoints from each driver where possible. I also had to make sure to update any driver-specific instances of these functions to the
vk_common_ version. However, in one case I had to use the driver's
CmdDispatchBase() instead of using
vk_common_CmdDispatch():
--- a/src/amd/vulkan/layers/radv_sqtt_layer.c +++ b/src/amd/vulkan/layers/radv_sqtt_layer.c @ -484,7 +484,7 @@ sqtt_CmdDrawIndexedIndirectCount(VkCommandBuffer commandBuffer, VkBuffer buffer, VKAPI_ATTR void VKAPI_CALL sqtt_CmdDispatch(VkCommandBuffer commandBuffer, uint32_t x, uint32_t y, uint32_t z) { - EVENT_MARKER(Dispatch, commandBuffer, x, y, z); + EVENT_MARKER_ALIAS(DispatchBase, Dispatch, commandBuffer, 0, 0, 0, x, y, z); } VKAPI_ATTR void VKAPI_CALL
The
VK_EXT_4444_formats extension defines two image formats in which the A, B, G, and R components are each 4 bits:
VK_FORMAT_A4R4G4B4_UNORM_PACK16_EXT VK_FORMAT_A4B4G4R4_UNORM_PACK16_EXT
The A4R4G4B4 format was already implemented. I added the following lines to the
nil_format_info table to implement the A4B4G4R4 format:
C4(A, R4G4B4A4_UNORM, NONE, R, G, B, A, UNORM, A4B4G4R4, T), F3(A, R4G4B4X4_UNORM, NONE, R, G, B, x, UNORM, A4B4G4R4, T),
The
R4G4B4A4_UNORM parameter is the pipe format that is returned from
vk_format_to_pipe_format(VK_FORMAT_A4B4G4R4_UNORM_PACK16):
case VK_FORMAT_A4B4G4R4_UNORM_PACK16: return PIPE_FORMAT_R4G4B4A4_UNORM;
I also added the
VK_FORMAT_B4G4R4A4_UNORM_PACK16 format to the table. This involved a less-straightforward GBAR swizzle:
C4(A, A4R4G4B4_UNORM, NONE, G, B, A, R, UNORM, A4B4G4R4, T),
The
VK_EXT_non_seamless_cube_map extension allows for disabling cube map edge handling in the sampler. The CTS tests for this extension required shadow sampling, so I first had to enable shadow sampling in
nvk_get_image_format_features():
if (vk_format_has_depth(vk_format)) { features |= VK_FORMAT_FEATURE_2_SAMPLED_IMAGE_DEPTH_COMPARISON_BIT; }
Next, I attempted to map the corresponding
VkSamplerCreateFlags bit (
VK_SAMPLER_CREATE_NON_SEAMLESS_CUBE_MAP_BIT_EXT) to one of the
CUBEMAP_INTERFACE_FILTERING sampler hardware bits. On my first attempt at this, some tests were passing and some were failing:
assert(device->ctx->eng3d.cls >= KEPLER_A); SAMP_SET_E(samp, NVA097, 1, CUBEMAP_INTERFACE_FILTERING, AUTO_SPAN_SEAM); + if (pCreateInfo->flags & VK_SAMPLER_CREATE_NON_SEAMLESS_CUBE_MAP_BIT_EXT) { + SAMP_SET_E(samp, NVA097, 1, CUBEMAP_INTERFACE_FILTERING, USE_WRAP); + }
There was already an existing line setting the
CUBEMAP_INTERFACE_FILTERING field, so the field was being set twice. To get the failing tests working, I revised the code to avoid setting the field twice:
--- a/src/nouveau/vulkan/nvk_sampler.c +++ b/src/nouveau/vulkan/nvk_sampler.c @ -224,7 +224,11 @@ nvk_CreateSampler(VkDevice _device, assert(device->ctx->eng3d.cls >= KEPLER_A); - SAMP_SET_E(samp, NVA097, 1, CUBEMAP_INTERFACE_FILTERING, AUTO_SPAN_SEAM); + if (pCreateInfo->flags & VK_SAMPLER_CREATE_NON_SEAMLESS_CUBE_MAP_BIT_EXT) { + SAMP_SET_E(samp, NVA097, 1, CUBEMAP_INTERFACE_FILTERING, USE_WRAP); + } else { + SAMP_SET_E(samp, NVA097, 1, CUBEMAP_INTERFACE_FILTERING, AUTO_SPAN_SEAM); + } if (device->ctx->eng3d.cls >= MAXWELL_B) { switch (vk_sampler_create_reduction_mode(pCreateInfo)) {
The
VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod extension allows for clamping the minimum LOD (level of detail) by a given
float minLod value. When working on this, I encountered the following failed assert:
deqp-vk: ../src/util/bitpack_helpers.h:61: util_bitpack_uint: Assertion `v <= max' failed.
The
MIN_LOD_CLAMP field in the NVIDIA texture header is unsigned and 12-bit fixed point, but the available macros in
nil/nil_image_tic.c for handling unsigned values were for 32-bit values. I added a set of macros for handling unsigned fixed values to address this. This allowed the tests to run without crashing, but 11 tests were failing.
I noticed that the failing tests all had
base_level in their names, whereas only one of the passing tests did. So I suspected that I was not accounting for the base level. To account for the base level, I updated the code to subtract
view->base_level from
view->min_lod_clamp:
--- a/src/nouveau/nil/nil_image_tic.c +++ b/src/nouveau/nil/nil_image_tic.c @ -371,6 +371,9 @@ nv9097_nil_image_fill_tic(const struct nil_image *image, TH_NV9097_SET_U(th, 7, MULTI_SAMPLE_COUNT, nil_to_nv9097_multi_sample_count(image->sample_layout)); + TH_NV9097_SET_UF(th, 7, MIN_LOD_CLAMP, + view->min_lod_clamp - view->base_level); + memcpy(desc_out, th, sizeof(th)); } @ -446,6 +449,9 @@ nvb097_nil_image_fill_tic(const struct nil_image *image, TH_NVB097_SET_U(th, BL, MULTI_SAMPLE_COUNT, nil_to_nvb097_multi_sample_count(image->sample_layout)); + TH_NVB097_SET_UF(th, BL, MIN_LOD_CLAMP, + view->min_lod_clamp - view->base_level); + memcpy(desc_out, th, sizeof(th)); }
The
VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type extension allows applications to specify a list of descriptor types that a given descriptor may mutate into to reduce descriptor memory usage.
The first issue I encountered was a segfault when running any of the relevant tests. A backtrace revealed that the tests are calling
vkGetDescriptorSetLayoutSupport(), which was yet to be implemented in NVK. After I implemented
vkGetDescriptorSetLayoutSupport(), some tests were crashing on a failed assert, either
mutable_info != NULL or
dst_binding_layout->type == src_binding_layout->type.
To address the
mutable_info != NULL assert, I replaced the asserts in
nvk_CreateDescriptorPool() with a conditional to allow for an application that specifies a
NULL descriptor type. The Vulkan spec requires a descriptor type list for each mutable descriptor set in
vkCreateDescriptorSetLayout(). In
vkCreateDescriptorPool(), however, it allows the client to request mutable descriptor types and no descriptor type list and the driver is expected to assume the worst case.
--- a/src/nouveau/vulkan/nvk_descriptor_set.c +++ b/src/nouveau/vulkan/nvk_descriptor_set.c @ -371,11 +369,9 @@ nvk_CreateDescriptorPool(VkDevice _device, uint32_t max_align = 0; for (unsigned i = 0; i < pCreateInfo->poolSizeCount; ++i) { const VkMutableDescriptorTypeListEXT *type_list = NULL; - if (pCreateInfo->pPoolSizes[i].type == VK_DESCRIPTOR_TYPE_MUTABLE_EXT) { - assert(mutable_info != NULL); - assert(i <= mutable_info->mutableDescriptorTypeListCount); - type_list = &mutable_info->pMutableDescriptorTypeLists[i]; - } + if (pCreateInfo->pPoolSizes[i].type == VK_DESCRIPTOR_TYPE_MUTABLE_EXT && + mutable_info && i < mutable_info->mutableDescriptorTypeListCount) + type_list = &mutable_info->pMutableDescriptorTypeLists[i];
In
nvk_descriptor_stride_align_for_type(), I set
stride and
align to
NVK_MAX_DESCRIPTOR_SIZE when
type_list is
NULL.
I addressed the
dst_binding_layout->type == src_binding_layout->type assert by removing it since the types do not need to be the same when doing a copy, and the code is already handling descriptors of different sizes.
The
VK_EXT_image_robustness and
VK_EXT_robustness2 extensions add stricter requirements for how out of bounds reads from images are handled.
I first enabled both extensions to see which tests, if any, were failing. There were some failing tests, and I noticed that they were failing this assert in
write_buffer_view_desc():
assert(view->desc_index < (1 << 20));
The code wasn't handling the case where
view was
VK_NULL_HANDLE. I updated the code to only assert when
view is not
NULL:
--- a/src/nouveau/vulkan/nvk_descriptor_set.c +++ b/src/nouveau/vulkan/nvk_descriptor_set.c @ -133,12 +133,13 @@ write_buffer_view_desc(struct nvk_descriptor_set *set, const VkBufferView bufferView, uint32_t binding, uint32_t elem) { - VK_FROM_HANDLE(nvk_buffer_view, view, bufferView); + struct nvk_image_descriptor desc = { }; + if (bufferView != VK_NULL_HANDLE) { + VK_FROM_HANDLE(nvk_buffer_view, view, bufferView); - assert(view->desc_index < (1 << 20)); - struct nvk_image_descriptor desc = { - .image_index = view->desc_index, - }; + assert(view->desc_index < (1 << 20)); + desc.image_index = view->desc_index; + } write_desc(set, binding, elem, &desc, sizeof(desc)); }
For the second half of my internship, I will be working on implementing
VK_KHR_multiview as described in NVK issue #52. Multiview is a rendering technique for working more efficiently with multiple views. One application of this is rendering stereoscopic views for VR displays.
I am very grateful to my mentor Faith Ekstrand, who has offered crucial support and guidance on top of reviewing my code. Additionally, I am thankful to Gustavo Noronha, who encouraged and advised me throughout the application and onboarding process. I am also grateful for the feedback I have received from others in the Mesa community.
Jakub:
Mar 10, 2023 at 08:16 PM
Great work Rebecca, very interesting read!
