Machine Learning with Etnaviv and OpenCL

Italo Nicola avatar

Italo Nicola
December 15, 2022

Machine learning is increasingly seeing more applications and it's important to have FOSS options to accelerate such workloads. Unfortunately, the present options in this space are often not appealing, causing users to opt for vendor-specific alternatives with downstream kernels and userspace. An example of this is VeriSilicon's VIPNano-QI NPU IP, which is used for ML workloads but isn't supported upstream.

This post will give a brief overview of the state of FOSS ML options and announce some work that we are doing to support OpenCL on the Etnaviv driver.

FOSS options for ML workloads

Until recently, there were no good options for executing machine learning workloads on accelerators with FOSS. The most realistic option was to use the TensorFlow Lite GPU delegate with the OpenGL backend on a Mesa driver with good support for compute shaders as specified in OpenGL ES 3.1.

The main problem with this approach was the dependency on OpenGL ES 3.1, which isn't always present in ML accelerators. Even when it is, the performance ceiling for GL ES 3.1 will be lower than what is possible with OpenCL, given its constraints.

There's also the option of using ONNX Runtime with oneDNN on top of a Mesa driver with good OpenCL support, or using TFLite GPU delegate's OpenCL backend with a CL-capable Mesa driver. But the OpenCL support we had in Mesa up until September 2022 was not comprehensive, to say the least; mostly only working on r600.

OpenCL on Mesa

Mesa has had OpenCL support through Clover since 2012, but it only supported AMD hardware and it wasn't being very actively developed. One of the main limitations it had was the reliance on a specific flavor of LLVM IR. In August 2019, Karol Herbst added support for NIR, allowing other drivers that don't consume LLVM IR to potentially use Clover.

Sometime later, Karol started working on another avenue to support OpenCL on Mesa, coined Rusticl, which was eventually merged on September 12th, 2022. Like Clover, Rusticl also implements OpenCL as a gallium frontend, but the similarities stop there. Rusticl is written in Rust, is based on SPIR-V and NIR, aims to behave very closely to st/mesa, supports images, is OpenCL 3.0 conformant on Intel 12th-Gen, and also passes the 3.0 tests on radeonsi.

The addition of Rusticl was one step towards getting more gallium drivers to support OpenCL, which comes in handy for our goal of adding OpenCL support to Etnaviv.

Our goal

One of the IPs present in several SoCs in the market is VeriSilicon's VIPNano-QI NPU IP, which is used to accelerate neural networks and is present for instance in the VIM3. Thanks to the Etnaviv community, in particular to Christian Gmeiner and Lucas Stach, we have some information on this IP, and it turns out to be very closely related to other Vivante GPU IPs such as the GC7000.

With this in mind, we chose as our goal for this project to run a TFLite model with Etnaviv on the VIM3 NPU using OpenCL. We are specifically targeting the features commonly used by machine learning workloads, not aiming for full OpenCL conformance yet.

OpenCL on Etnaviv

As the starting point for this project, the etnaviv driver didn't support GL ES 3.0, and more specifically, it didn't support the compute extensions, which are relevant to get OpenCL working, be it through Clover or Rusticl. Furthermore, there was no support for the specific NPU that is present on the VIM3, which is the VIPNano-QI.

On the kernel side, we were using a downstream Khadas VIM3 linux kernel with a few patches to help develop the userspace driver. Tomeu added the DT node and etnaviv hardware database entry for the VIPNano, allowing us to switch back and forth between using the galcore driver and etnaviv, which is useful for debugging.

Tomeu also implemented the gallium compute APIs and the missing NIR intrinsics, to the point where we could actually emit kernel jobs and, with some luck, read results back from the VIM3 NPU.

Using information and tools from the etnaviv RE repositories, we could then continue from here by comparing cmdstream and shader assembly against the galcore driver.

At this point, we were still using Clover because Rusticl hadn't been merged. Once it was merged, we switched to using it, which was mostly straightforward, aside from a few changes here and there to support devices with 32-bit address spaces.

We also had to make compiler changes because when compared to GL ES 2.0, OpenCL is more strict about what the compiler needs to support. These differences include requiring support for more bitsizes and vector sizes, stricter alignment rules, and less strict control flow. Besides this, we also ended up adding support for some missing operations, as well as fixing quite a few bugs that appeared along the way.

Lastly, Tomeu started adding continuous integration with piglit CL, so that we can prevent regressing Etnaviv OpenCL in the future.

Results

As of November 30th 2022, etnaviv with our patches gives these results on piglit's CL tests:

2022-11-30 10:41:45.189086: Pass: 1459, ExpectedFail: 775, Skip: 390, Flake: 9, Duration: 8:13, Remaining: 0

We're also passing a fraction of the OpenCL CTS tests, but we haven't tried a full run yet.

Running clinfo results in:

Number of platforms                               1
  Platform Name                                   rusticl
  Platform Vendor                                 Mesa/X.org
  Platform Version                                OpenCL 3.0 
  Platform Profile                                FULL_PROFILE
  Platform Extensions                             cl_khr_icd
  Platform Extensions with Version                cl_khr_icd                                                       0x400000 (1.0.0)
  Platform Numeric Version                        0xc00000 (3.0.0)
  Platform Extensions function suffix             MESA
  Platform Host timer resolution                  0ns

  Platform Name                                   rusticl
Number of devices                                 1
  Device Name                                     Vivante GC8000 rev 7120
  Device Vendor                                   Vivante
  Device Vendor ID                                0
  Device Version                                  OpenCL 3.0 
  Device Numeric Version                          0xc00000 (3.0.0)
  Driver Version                                  23.0.0-devel (git-aadbe80383)
  Device OpenCL C Version                         OpenCL C 1.2 
  Device OpenCL C all versions                    OpenCL C                                                         0xc00000 (3.0.0)
                                                  OpenCL C                                                         0x402000 (1.2.0)
                                                  OpenCL C                                                         0x401000 (1.1.0)
                                                  OpenCL C                                                         0x400000 (1.0.0)
  Device OpenCL C features                        (n/a)
  Latest comfornace test passed                   v0000-01-01-00
  Device Type                                     GPU
  Device Profile                                  EMBEDDED_PROFILE
  Device Available                                Yes
  Compiler Available                              Yes
  Linker Available                                Yes
  Max compute units                               9999
  Max clock frequency                             800MHz
  Device Partition                                (core)
    Max number of sub-devices                     0
    Supported partition types                     None
    Supported affinity domains                    (n/a)
  Max work item dimensions                        3
  Max work item sizes                             256x256x256
  Max work group size                             256
  Preferred work group size multiple (device)     4
  Preferred work group size multiple (kernel)     4
  Max sub-groups per work group                   0
  Preferred / native vector sizes                 
    char                                                 1 / 1       
    short                                                1 / 1       
    int                                                  1 / 1       
    long                                                 1 / 1       
    half                                                 0 / 0        (n/a)
    float                                                1 / 1       
    double                                               0 / 0        (n/a)
  Half-precision Floating-point support           (n/a)
  Single-precision Floating-point support         (core)
    Denormals                                     No
    Infinity and NANs                             Yes
    Round to nearest                              Yes
    Round to zero                                 No
    Round to infinity                             No
    IEEE754-2008 fused multiply-add               No
    Support is emulated in software               No
    Correctly-rounded divide and sqrt operations  No
  Double-precision Floating-point support         (n/a)
  Address bits                                    32, Little-Endian
  Global memory size                              536870912 (512MiB)
  Error Correction support                        No
  Max memory allocation                           536870912 (512MiB)
  Unified memory for Host and Device              Yes
  Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) capabilities        (core)
    Coarse-grained buffer sharing                 No
    Fine-grained buffer sharing                   No
    Fine-grained system sharing                   No
    Atomics                                       No
  Minimum alignment for any data type             128 bytes
  Alignment of base address                       4096 bits (512 bytes)
  Preferred alignment for atomics                 
    SVM                                           0 bytes
    Global                                        0 bytes
    Local                                         0 bytes
  Atomic memory capabilities                      relaxed, work-group scope
  Atomic fence capabilities                       relaxed, acquire/release, work-group scope
  Max size for global variable                    0
  Preferred total size of global vars             0
  Global Memory cache type                        None
  Image support                                   No
  Pipe support                                    No
  Max number of pipe args                         0
  Max active pipe reservations                    0
  Max pipe packet size                            0
  Local memory type                               Global
  Local memory size                               32768 (32KiB)
  Max number of constant args                     1024
  Max constant buffer size                        134217728 (128MiB)
  Generic address space support                   No
  Max size of kernel argument                     4096 (4KiB)
  Queue properties (on host)                      
    Out-of-order execution                        No
    Profiling                                     Yes
  Device enqueue capabilities                     (n/a)
  Queue properties (on device)                    
    Out-of-order execution                        No
    Profiling                                     No
    Preferred size                                0
    Max size                                      0
  Max queues on device                            0
  Max events on device                            0
  Prefer user sync for interop                    Yes
  Profiling timer resolution                      0ns
  Execution capabilities                          
    Run OpenCL kernels                            Yes
    Run native kernels                            No
    Non-uniform work-groups                       No
    Work-group collective functions               No
    Sub-group independent forward progress        No
    IL version                                    (n/a)
    ILs with version                              (n/a)
  printf() buffer size                            1048576 (1024KiB)
  Built-in kernels                                (n/a)
  Built-in kernels with version                   (n/a)
  Device Extensions                               cl_khr_byte_addressable_store cl_khr_global_int32_base_atomics cl_khr_global_int32_extended_atomics cl_khr_local_int32_base_atomics cl_khr_local_int32_extended_atomics
  Device Extensions with Version                  cl_khr_byte_addressable_store                                    0x400000 (1.0.0)
                                                  cl_khr_global_int32_base_atomics                                 0x400000 (1.0.0)
                                                  cl_khr_global_int32_extended_atomics                             0x400000 (1.0.0)
                                                  cl_khr_local_int32_base_atomics                                  0x400000 (1.0.0)
                                                  cl_khr_local_int32_extended_atomics                              0x400000 (1.0.0)

NULL platform behavior
  clGetPlatformInfo(NULL, CL_PLATFORM_NAME, ...)  No platform
  clGetDeviceIDs(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ALL, ...)   No platform
  clCreateContext(NULL, ...) [default]            No platform
  clCreateContext(NULL, ...) [other]              Success [MESA]
  clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_DEFAULT)  Success (1)
    Platform Name                                 rusticl
    Device Name                                   Vivante GC8000 rev 7120
  clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CPU)  No devices found in platform
  clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_GPU)  Success (1)
    Platform Name                                 rusticl
    Device Name                                   Vivante GC8000 rev 7120
  clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ACCELERATOR)  No devices found in platform
  clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CUSTOM)  No devices found in platform
  clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ALL)  Success (1)
    Platform Name                                 rusticl
    Device Name                                   Vivante GC8000 rev 7120

Conclusion and next steps

In terms of where we are right now, we have a driver with previously no compute capabilities running some CL kernels and some OpenCL-CTS tests on the VIM3 NPU. This means that the work done here could also be the basis for implementing GL ES 3.1 compute shaders on Etnaviv.

In the future, we plan to add support for EVIS instructions and to make use of the hardware's SRAM to get better performance on ML workloads. We are also planning to support supporting images and fp16, which are used in many ML TFLite models.

For now, most of this work is not merged upstream yet. With a couple more iterations on the patches and CI support we should be able to upstream it soon. But there is a Mesa merge request and a kernel patch series if you're curious to follow its development.

