Wine on Wayland year-end update: improved functionality & stability

Alexandros Frantzis
December 22, 2021
It has been just over a year since we first announced our effort to implement a Wayland driver for Wine. Since then a lot of work has been done to improve the functionality and stability of the driver, and to provide a cleaner and more upstreamable patchset. This work continues as we expand our testing and receive valuable feedback from the community.
The Wine Wayland driver currently supports (minus any bugs):
A currently open issue is related to cross-process rendering, which is particularly relevant for Chromium/CEF based applications, like some game stores applications. For now, such applications require workarounds to function properly, but we have a few ideas about how to resolve these issues, which we plan to explore in the coming months.
For more information about known issues (and their workarounds), the current state of the Wayland driver and the next steps, we encourage you to visit the related discussion in the wine-devel mailing list.
Below is video of some applications and games running on the latest version of the Wine Wayland driver. Enjoy!
22/12/2021
It has been just over a year since we first announced our effort to implement a Wayland driver for Wine. Here's a recap of what has been…
26/11/2021
A step-by-step guide on how to enable 3D acceleration of Vulkan applications in QEMU through the new Venus experimental Vulkan driver for…
26/10/2021
Maintaining a non-trivial set of GStreamer patches can be tricky. Thanks to the recent move to a single, unified git repo, you can now easily…
08/10/2021
Earlier this year, I joined Collabora as an intern to work on improving testing in libcamera and automating it through KernelCI. Having…
30/09/2021
With the LLVM toolchain seeing increasing development and adoption alongside the older, more established GNU toolchain, projects needing…
10/09/2021
This summer, Christoph Haag and I had the pleasure of taking part in Google Summer of Code as mentors for xrdesktop, the Open Source project…
Comments (0)
Add a Comment